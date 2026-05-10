Houston weather: Severe storms possible overnight following a record-heat Mother's Day

The Brief Highs near 90°F with heat indices in the mid-90s and plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. A line of strong storms brings a threat of damaging winds and hail overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Storms are expected to clear by 8 a.m. Monday, leading into a drier, sunnier week with highs in the upper 80s.



Residents across Southeast Texas should prepare for a round of strong to severe storms late Sunday night following a hot and humid Mother’s Day.

Severe Storm Risk Tonight

We are tracking a line of potential severe weather expected to sweep through the region overnight and into early Monday morning. The storms are moving in ahead of an approaching cold front and are expected to clear the area by approximately 8 a.m. Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas northwest of Houston, including Tomball, Katy, Spring, and Livingston, under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The primary threats to this system are damaging wind gusts and hail.

The stormy overnight outlook follows a sweltering holiday. Mother’s Day temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s and near 90 degrees, though humidity will make "feel-like" temperatures climb into the mid-90s. While most of the day will feature sunshine and passing clouds, an isolated storm remains possible Sunday evening before the main line arrives after sunset.

Once the front clears Monday morning, a more stable and drier pattern is expected to settle in for the remainder of the week.

Forecasts indicate next week will bring a stretch of mostly rain-free days with plenty of sunshine. While the humidity may dip initially, temperatures are expected to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s as the week progresses.