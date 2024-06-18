Houston weather: School districts announcing closures, cancellation of activities for Wednesday

School districts are beginning to report closures ahead of the expected rainfall from Potential Tropical Cyclone #1.

Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team is closely monitoring the weather and the anticipated rainfall, which is expected to heavily impact areas south and southwest of the Houston-metro area.

The following school districts have announced closures for Wednesday, June 19, 2024:

Brazosport ISD

Due to the forecasted excessive rain in our area, all Brazosport ISD summer school and school activities are canceled for Wednesday, June 19, 2024. A decision regarding school closures for Thursday will be made and communicated on Wednesday afternoon.

Texas City ISD

Due to the anticipated inclement weather with heavy rains and flooding expected, Texas City ISD will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. This closure includes state testing, summer school, student camps, the Summer Bridge program, athletics, fine arts activities, 21st Century programs and all other student activities. We are taking this precaution to ensure the safety of all our students, staff and families. Please stay safe and avoid any unnecessary travel during this time. We anticipate being open on Thursday, June 20th. If we cannot open on Thursday, another announcement will go out.

The following school districts have announced cancelation of activities for Wednesday, June 19, 2024:

DICKINSON ISD

All Dickinson ISD student activities scheduled for Wednesday, June 19 are cancelled due to the anticipated inclement weather with heavy rains and flooding expected. This includes summer school, End of Course testing, Summer Bridge program, athletic and fine arts activities, senior pictures, and all other student activities.Dickinson High School End of Course testing scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to Thursday. DHS will work directly with students who were scheduled to take multiple EOC tests this week.A decision about employees scheduled to work on Wednesday will be communicated directly to the employees on Tuesday evening.