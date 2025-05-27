The Brief Storms caused power outages and toppled trees in the Houston area early Tuesday morning. We are keeping track of delayed starts for schools.



Strong storms moved across the Houston area on Tuesday morning, causing power outages and damage.

We are keeping track of any school delays or cancellations as they arise.

Tarkington ISD delayed start

"Due to inclement weather and power outages in the area, Tarkington ISD will operate on a delayed start schedule this morning, Tuesday, May 27.

We are actively monitoring conditions in collaboration with local weather authorities and county officials to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Bus routes will run approximately two hours later than usual, starting around 8am. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate this situation with student safety as our top priority.

High School

Staff will report at 9:00 am.

Doors Open – 9:30

Student Start Time –10:00

Students will receive a sack lunch

Dismissal – Regular Time

Middle School

Staff will report at 9:00 am.

Doors Open – 9:30

Student Start Time –10:00

Students will receive a sack lunch

Dismissal – Regular Time

Elementary Schools

Staff will report at 9:00 am.

Doors Open – 9:30

Student Start Time – 10:00

Lunch will be on regular schedule

Dismissal – Regular Time

PK/3 Classes

Staff will report at 9:00 am.

Doors Open – 9:30

Lunch will be on regular schedule

AM Student Start Time – 10:00

AM Dismissal – 12:30

PM Student Start Time - 12:55

PM Dismissal - 3:55"