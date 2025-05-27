Houston weather: School closures, delays due for Tuesday, May 27
Strong storms moved across the Houston area on Tuesday morning, causing power outages and damage.
We are keeping track of any school delays or cancellations as they arise.
Tarkington ISD delayed start
"Due to inclement weather and power outages in the area, Tarkington ISD will operate on a delayed start schedule this morning, Tuesday, May 27.
We are actively monitoring conditions in collaboration with local weather authorities and county officials to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Bus routes will run approximately two hours later than usual, starting around 8am. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate this situation with student safety as our top priority.
High School
Staff will report at 9:00 am.
Doors Open – 9:30
Student Start Time –10:00
Students will receive a sack lunch
Dismissal – Regular Time
Middle School
Staff will report at 9:00 am.
Doors Open – 9:30
Student Start Time –10:00
Students will receive a sack lunch
Dismissal – Regular Time
Elementary Schools
Staff will report at 9:00 am.
Doors Open – 9:30
Student Start Time – 10:00
Lunch will be on regular schedule
Dismissal – Regular Time
PK/3 Classes
Staff will report at 9:00 am.
Doors Open – 9:30
Lunch will be on regular schedule
AM Student Start Time – 10:00
AM Dismissal – 12:30
PM Student Start Time - 12:55
PM Dismissal - 3:55"
The Source: The information in this article comes from school districts.