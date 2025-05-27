Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: School closures, delays due for Tuesday, May 27

Published  May 27, 2025 6:48am CDT
Weather
Houston weather forecast for May 27, 2025

Tuesday brings early morning thunderstorms and then a warm afternoon with highs near 90. The unsettled pattern continues into Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday looks muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms again. Friday and Saturday bring isolated showers and thunderstorms, with highs back to around 90.

The Brief

    • Storms caused power outages and toppled trees in the Houston area early Tuesday morning.
    • We are keeping track of delayed starts for schools.

Strong storms moved across the Houston area on Tuesday morning, causing power outages and damage.

We are keeping track of any school delays or cancellations as they arise.

Tarkington ISD delayed start

"Due to inclement weather and power outages in the area, Tarkington ISD will operate on a delayed start schedule this morning, Tuesday, May 27.

We are actively monitoring conditions in collaboration with local weather authorities and county officials to ensure the safety of our students and staff.  Bus routes will run approximately two hours later than usual, starting around 8am. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate this situation with student safety as our top priority.

High School 
Staff will report at 9:00 am. 
Doors Open – 9:30 
Student Start Time –10:00 
Students will receive a sack lunch 
Dismissal – Regular Time

Middle School 
Staff will report at 9:00 am. 
Doors Open – 9:30 
Student Start Time –10:00 
Students will receive a sack lunch 
Dismissal – Regular Time

Elementary Schools 
Staff will report at 9:00 am. 
Doors Open – 9:30 
Student Start Time – 10:00 
Lunch will be on regular schedule 
Dismissal – Regular Time

PK/3 Classes 
Staff will report at 9:00 am. 
Doors Open – 9:30 
Lunch will be on regular schedule

AM Student Start Time – 10:00 
AM Dismissal – 12:30

PM Student Start Time - 12:55 
PM Dismissal - 3:55"

The Source: The information in this article comes from school districts.

