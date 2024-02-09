Houston weather: Rain this weekend ahead of next cold front

Houston is waking up to another round of warm temperatures and cloudy skies.

The clouds remain dominate in the skies today with the chance for a passing light shower or two.

Saturday and Sunday bring rounds of heavier rain ahead of our next cold front.

About an inch of rain is possible through the weekend in Houston, with locally higher amount possible north of the metro.

There is the chance for damaging winds and even small hail across SE Texas on Sunday, before the rain moves to our east by the evening hours.

Stay weather aware during all the fun events happening across town.