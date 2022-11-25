Early morning shoppers can look forward to dry conditions as we experience a lull in rainfall. But, you may want to hurry home to carry all your purchases inside before another round of rain moves in.

Pulses of heavy rain return this afternoon and evening, with a flood watch in effect through noon Saturday.

Conditions will rapidly improve Saturday afternoon, with a few days of dry weather before our next system.

Things could get messy again with the potential for a stronger front on Tuesday, so stay tuned for details on that.

