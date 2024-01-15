Houston weather: Power outage tracker for Centerpoint, Entergy during arctic blast

Today's weather brings a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m., with the possibility of light icing. As night falls, a hard freeze is anticipated, with lows dipping into the 20s.

In light of these conditions, ERCOT has issued a conservation alert. With severe weather comes the risk of power outages.

Stay informed about outages by using this power outage tracker.

As of 10:40 a.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 2,407 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

As of 10:40 a.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 575 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

