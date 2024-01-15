Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston weather: Power outage tracker for Centerpoint, Entergy during arctic blast

HOUSTON - Today's weather brings a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m., with the possibility of light icing. As night falls, a hard freeze is anticipated, with lows dipping into the 20s.

In light of these conditions, ERCOT has issued a conservation alert. With severe weather comes the risk of power outages.

Stay informed about outages by using this power outage tracker.

As of 10:40 a.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 2,407 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

As of 10:40 a.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 575 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

