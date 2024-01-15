Expand / Collapse search
Houston weather: METRO HOV/HOT lanes, Conroe Park and Ride service, closed

Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Due to hazardous icy road conditions, METRO HOV/HOT Express lanes will remain closed through today's afternoon commute. The closure will remain in effect through at least Tuesday's morning and afternoon commutes, impacting the following roadways:

  • I-45 North (North Freeway)
  • I-45 South (Gulf Freeway)
  • I-69 / U.S. Hwy. 59 North (Eastex Freeway)
  • I-69 / U.S. Hwy. 59 South (Southwest Freeway)
  • U.S. 290 West (Northwest Freeway)
  • I-10 Katy-CBD elevated two-way ramp between downtown Houston and Studemont Street. Katy Managed Lanes along I-10, west of Loop 610 are managed and operated by HCTRA

Additionally, the 291 Conroe Park & Ride, a commuter bus service provided by the city of Conroe and operated by METRO, will also be suspended through Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions.

Commuters should expect delays due to weather impacts. Stay safe and plan ahead by checking traffic conditions and allowing additional time for travel.