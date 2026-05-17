Houston weather: High humidity, dangerous rip currents threaten Southeast Texas beachgoers

The Brief High humidity and a high risk of dangerous rip currents are impacting the Southeast Texas coast this weekend during "Jeep Weekend" festivities. The relatively dry weekend will give way to a more active pattern starting Monday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms through midweek. The incoming storm system and heavy cloud cover will provide relief from the heat, dropping afternoon highs from the upper 80s down to the low 80s by Wednesday.



A surge of Gulf moisture is bringing high humidity and dangerous beach conditions to Southeast Texas this weekend, ahead of an unsettled weather pattern expected to lower temperatures and trigger widespread storms next week.

Jeep Weekend weather

Timeline:

A warning to beachgoers on Sunday of a high risk for rip currents along the coast. The warning coincides with the annual "Jeep Weekend" festivities, prompting local officials to urge extreme caution for anyone entering the water. Swimmers are strongly advised to remain near operational lifeguard stations.

Despite the building humidity, afternoon highs on Sunday are forecast to reach the upper 80s across the region.

The relatively dry weekend conditions will give way to a more active weather pattern beginning Monday. Deeper atmospheric moisture and a series of disturbances moving into the area are expected to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms through midweek.

While early-week activity will bring much-needed rain, a few stronger storms could develop toward the end of the week. Heavy downpours are anticipated during peak storm periods.

The incoming storm system will provide some relief from the recent heat. As cloud cover and precipitation blanket the region, daytime temperatures near 90 degrees will gradually decline. By Wednesday and Thursday, afternoon highs are expected to settle into the low 80s.

We are monitoring long-range atmospheric data as it relates to the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. Updated tracking and localized impact projections will be broadcast continuously on FOX Local as the system develops.