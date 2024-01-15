Houston weather: HFD responds to over 200 accidents Monday due to icy roadways

The Houston Fire Department responded to more than 200 accidents on Monday due to icy patches.

Heavy icing could be found on almost every bridge on I-69 in Montgomery County, causing multiple crashes.

The bridge at Old 105 between Security and Cleveland had to be closed due to a crash, but reopened after TXDOT treated it.

Motorists didn't show the Texas Department of Transportation any respect while they tried to treat state roads in Montgomery County.

Motorists wouldn't yield to crews treating the San Jacinto Bridge in Conroe,

The Conroe Fire Department had to close the road so TXDOT could treat it.

Some drivers were stuck on the Hardy Toll Road for hours, because of iced over exit ramps, bridges, and overpssses.

An 18-wheeler carrying compress gas hit ice and rolled over on 249 at Louetta. The driver made it.

FOX 26 alked to Brian Brady about being behind the wheel Monday night, He had just left work and had only been driving a few minutes.

"So far, it hasn't been too bad. But I haven't been on any bridges or anything yet," said Brady.

He says he won't be going to work on Tuesday if the roads are icy.