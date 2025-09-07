Houston weather: Heavy rain possible, watch for isolated flooding

The Brief A cold front is expected to bring a marginal risk for street flooding to parts of the FOX26 area on Sunday afternoon. Less humid air and cooler temperatures are forecast for the start of the week, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. No tropical systems are currently threatening the Atlantic basin, but residents should remain vigilant as the region approaches the peak of hurricane season.



The Weather Prediction Center has the southwestern portion of the FOX26 area under a Marginal Risk for street flooding on Sunday.

That's a level 1 out of 4 risk for flooding in our area. Locally heavy rain is possible in the afternoon, creating a possibility for isolated flooding issues if a strong storm occurs over a vulnerable spot. So stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans at the end of this weekend!

7-Day Forecast

The passage of a cold front across southeast Texas will help drop humidity values as we start your work week. It won’t be quite as humid and afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. You can expect temperatures to warm back up to the mid 90s by the end of the week, but overall this week looks to be dry through at least the start of next weekend.

Tropical Weather

The tropical wave that we were monitoring the last few days now has no chance for further development. Meaning things are quiet across the Atlantic basin, the Caribbean, and into the Gulf.

We are just days away from the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season so please don't let your guard down.