Houston weather: Few storms possible Friday, hot & dry weekend

The Brief Better Chance For Storms Friday Morning & Afternoon A Bit Hotter & Drier by the Weekend Hurricane Season Begins on Sunday, June 1



There is a chance we'll see a few showers and isolated storms in the Houston-area, but they will mostly stay along or south of the I-10 corridor with more rain chances north of the Houston-area.

Storm chances continue

A weak cold front will drop into the area bringing brief heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds, along with frequent lightning this morning. A few more storms may fire up near the front on Friday afternoon and evening.

Gradual warming trend with fewer storms

On Friday, high temperatures will get close to 90 again. Low 90s are on the way for the weekend with even lower rain chances. Look for around a 10% chance for rain Saturday with a 30% chance for Sunday.

Hurricane season starts June 1

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Sunday. All is looking quiet for now with Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic Ocean. NOAA is predicting 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes. Now is the time to prepare.

Tropical Storm Alvin formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean and will peak later today with 60 mph winds. This system stays well away from the gulf coast.