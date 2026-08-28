Houston weather: Scattered storms Friday, hot weekend ahead
HOUSTON - After days of sun and heat, we'll get some rain on Friday to hopefully provide a bit of relief.
Storms later today
It will be hot and humid today, with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon and evening. Some storms could bring heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Hot weekend ahead
The weekend stays steamy, with highs in the 90s and heat index values above 100°. Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially closer to the coast, but most of the weekend looks rain-free.
Dolly fades out
Tropical Storm Dolly is moving west across the central Atlantic and is expected to weaken this weekend. It is not a threat to Texas.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority