Houston weather: Scattered storms Friday, hot weekend ahead

The Brief Steamy today with afternoon and evening storms Weekend heat with isolated rain chances Tropical Storm Dolly is not a threat to Texas



After days of sun and heat, we'll get some rain on Friday to hopefully provide a bit of relief.

Storms later today

It will be hot and humid today, with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon and evening. Some storms could bring heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Hot weekend ahead

The weekend stays steamy, with highs in the 90s and heat index values above 100°. Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially closer to the coast, but most of the weekend looks rain-free.

Dolly fades out

Tropical Storm Dolly is moving west across the central Atlantic and is expected to weaken this weekend. It is not a threat to Texas.