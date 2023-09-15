A flash flood warning has been issued for an area of Harris County on Friday evening due to thunderstorms in the area.

The National Weather Service in League City says a flash flood warning is in place for northwestern Galveston County and northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas. The warning is in place until 7:30 p.m.

Areas NWS say will experience flash flooding include Pasadena, League City, northeastern Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Dickinson, South Houston, Seabrook, Webster, Kemah, Clear Lake, South Belt / Ellington, Greater Hobby Area, Channelview, Nassau Bay, Taylor Lake Village, El Lago, Shoreacres, Clear Lake Shores and Morgan's Point.

According to CenterPoint Energy, more than 30,000 customers have been affected by power outages. Click here to see CenterPoint Energy’s outage tracker.

Residents are asked to stay safe and turn around when encountering flooded roads.

Report any observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service.