Houston weather: Emergency officials urging residents not to call 911 for busted pipes

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is sending out a notice to residents about when it's right to call 911.

Officials said 911 is for life-threatening emergencies only.

Authorities are asking residents not to call 911 to report frozen or busted water pipes.

Your call could tie up a potential call that could be life-threatening.

If you have a non-emergency, you can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000.