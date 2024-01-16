Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston weather: Emergency officials urging residents not to call 911 for busted pipes

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is sending out a notice to residents about when it's right to call 911. 

Officials said 911 is for life-threatening emergencies only. 

Authorities are asking residents not to call 911 to report frozen or busted water pipes. 

Your call could tie up a potential call that could be life-threatening.

If you have a non-emergency, you can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000