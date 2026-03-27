The Brief Stray shower tonight as weak front arrives Cooler, drier air to enjoy this weekend Warmer pattern returns next week along with better rain chances



Some relief is on the way from a cold front this weekend after a hot Friday. Here's what to expect.

Warmest day of the week, then a cold front

We soared to near record heat Friday with temperatures in some spots close to 90 degrees. For the rest of Friday, expect a very warm afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and no rain concerns until late tonight when light showers are possible along a cold front. Clouds will get thicker tonight and the wind will shift to the north behind the front.

Cooler, more comfortable weekend

A weak front moves through, bringing in slightly cooler and noticeably drier air for Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be a big drop, but mornings will feel fresher and afternoons more comfortable, making for great weather for anything outdoors, including the Texas Children's Houston Open golf tournament.

Warmer, wetter weather returns next week

Temperatures begin to climb again early next week as the warmer pattern returns. Expect mild mornings, warm afternoons, and a slight chance for any isolated showers increasing to scattered storms by late next week.