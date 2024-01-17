Houston weather: City officials release statistics following winter freeze

The City of Houston has released some numbers as to the scope of work that first responders and other organizations responded to during the winter freeze this week.

In a statement, Thomas Muñoz, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management said, ""I am immensely proud to be part of this City. From the employees and partner organizations to the resilient neighbors and community leaders, we demonstrated what it means to be Houston strong. The acts of kindness, self-sacrifice, and devotion for those who are in the greatest need will always remind me what makes Houston a national example in responding and recovering from disaster events."

BY THE NUMBERS

The City partnered with nonprofits like Lakewood Church, YMCA Greater Houston, the R.O.C.K. church, American Red Cross, and the Houston Food Bank, as well as organization like METRO and z-Trip to transport and warm nearly 2,000 people from January 15-17.

During the emergency activation, the City coordinated more than:

Houston Police Department

123 confirmed weather related crashes, of 372 reported crashes

300 traffic hazard calls

83 reports of ice on roadways

25 Tow and Go calls

95 animal cruelty calls.

4 deceased individuals either due to foul play or weather, to be determined by the Medical Examiner

Houston Fire Department

34 medical events related to cold weather

18 carbon monoxide calls

110 home or building fires

355 car crashes, including 15 requiring extrication

ARA/311/BARC

311 call-takers coordinated at least 345 free rides to and from warming centers during the cold weather event. Since Monday, the top 5 categories for 311 service requests have been :

Water Service - 655 Service Requests

Water Leak - 420 Service Requests

Water Main Valve - 156 Service Requests

Traffic Signal Maintenance - 124 Service Requests

Sewer Wastewater - 108 Service Requests

BARC responded to 174 calls for service regarding animal welfare.

Houston Public Works

- Houston Water had 182 work orders for water leaks and 107 completed repairs. All locations that have not been completed have repair dates scheduled.

- HPW does NOT have any open requests for road treatments.

- Water production and pressures are stable across the system. HPW is seeing an increase in demand due to some private and public water leaks.

- Very low number of calls to CAS for assistance to shut off water.