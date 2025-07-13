Houston weather: Chance for excessive rain

The Brief Central Texas experienced serious flash flooding overnight in areas like San Saba, Llano, and Lampasas. Scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, especially west, northwest, and north of Houston, with more widespread downpours expected Monday. The Gulf is being monitored for a potential weak low-pressure system forming mid-week, which could bring rain by Friday or Saturday.



Slight Chance of Excessive Rain

Serious flash flooding took place overnight and again this morning in Central Texas - this time it hit places like San Saba, Llano and Lampasas among others.

Much of the Hill Country will be closely watching radar again this afternoon for potential heavy rain.

Locally, we'll be very warm and humid early on, but with scattered afternoon storms likely, especially west, northwest and north of Houston.

Storms Again Monday

Downpours look likely on Monday as well. In fact, they may be a bit more widespread, so stay alert for updates. Then, we're looking for fewer showers and hotter weather by Wednesday and Thursday.

Watching the Gulf

A low is likely to form in the eastern Gulf by mid-week, so we'll be on the dry side of it initially, but (and this is very uncertain), we could get a splash of rain from it by Friday and/or Saturday. Models show the system remaining small, relatively weak, and well to our east, but the water is very warm, and we'll monitor the system all week for any changes.