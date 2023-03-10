The final day of Severe Weather Awareness Week from the Houston/Galveston Office of the National Weather Service focuses on beach hazards and safety.

Trips to the beach aren’t always fun in the sun! Some hazards you may experience at the beach include:

Rip Currents

Heat & Sunburns

Dangerous Wildlife

Thunderstorms

Coastal Flooding

One of the ways to prepare yourself before heading into the water is to pay attention to the Beach Warning Flags located near lifeguard stands.

Additionally, make a habit of checking the forecast ahead of time for the potential for rip currents, thunderstorms, and other hazardous weather.

(Photo courtesy of National Weather Service)

And even on beautiful, calm days be sure to protect yourself from the sun by applying sunscreen frequently and wearing protective clothing.

The United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) estimates that over 100 people die each year due to rip currents in the US. . When visiting the ocean, you are safest at beaches with lifeguards

The sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes.

(Photo courtesy of National Weather Service)

Spending time in the sun on vacation this spring and summer? Remember to apply plenty of sunscreen! Also keep in mind that heat-related illness is a possibility if you don’t take certain precautions.

(Photo courtesy of National Weather Service)

Persistent onshore winds combined with high tides can lead to the ocean water flooding low-lying areas of the coast. Just like with flash flooding, don’t drive through flooded roadways.

(Photo courtesy of National Weather Service)

(Photo courtesy of National Weather Service)

At the beach, remaining vigilant and knowing when to speak up can save someone’s life.

If you meet someone from out of town, let them know about the dangers of rip currents and other beach hazards.

If someone is waving or yelling for you: don’t panic, take 10 seconds to assess the situation, then immediately alert a lifeguard.

While help is coming, see if there’s a floatation device you can throw to them. Don’t attempt a rescue on your own.