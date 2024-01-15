Houston weather: 18-wheeler overturned on IH-10 in Waller County, all main lanes closed

An 18-wheeler overturned, leading to a hazmat spill and road closures on Interstate 10 in Waller County. All main lanes eastbound and westbound on FM-359 have been closed. The incident has caused significant disruptions to traffic, with authorities rerouting vehicles to the feeder road.

Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays caused by closures.

Emergency responders are on scene managing the aftermath of the overturned truck, which may have implications for the surrounding areas. At least one other car was involved in the accident. It is critical to note that there may be icy conditions on the road, possibly due to the recent Arctic blast.

As of now, authorities have not revealed the accident's cause. Updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.