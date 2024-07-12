Following Hurricane Beryl, many individuals feel compelled to help but often struggle to find the right volunteer opportunities. The organization Volunteer Houston is providing a resource for those eager to lend a hand.

Their website matches volunteers based on their skills, specialties, and interests to groups in need of assistance. Organizations such as the American Red Cross and Team Rubicon are among the many that benefit from this service.

Volunteer Houston focuses on matching volunteers to groups involved in "crisis cleanup," which includes on-the-ground efforts to help residents clear out debris and clean up after disasters. Some volunteer roles require training before participation.

For those interested in signing up, you can find more information on their website.