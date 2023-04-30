It's been nearly 50 years since the Fall of Saigon, where the South Vietnamese capital fell to the North Vietnamese Army, effectively ending the Vietnam War.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Houston is home to thousands of Vietnamese refugees, who came in waves, starting after the war, and over the weekend, city lawmakers sought to honor veterans for their sacrifice ahead of April 30, or what is also considered "The Day of Shame" or "Black April."

From 1954 to 1975, the United States and people from the Republic of Vietnam (as well as their allies) bravely fought against the spread of communism in Southeast Asia. However, on April 30, 1975, North Vietnamese communist forces invaded Saigon, the republic's capital.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Despite this tragic end, their sacrifice and service are never to be forgotten.

U.S. House Representative of District 9 Al Green and State Rep. Hubert Vo, District 149 were among the lawmakers who attended the Alief-David M. Henington Regional Library in what is affectionately known as Little Saigon, honoring surviving veterans.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

The event was sponsored by Houston Councilwoman Tiffany Thomas of District F and the Younger Generation of the Republic of Vietnam.