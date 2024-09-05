$7.1 million bond set for Houston veteran murder suspect

Kyliel Denzel Arceneaux has his bond set after being charged with capital murder in the killing of 90-year-old Nelson Beckett in Fort Bend County.

Court records show his total bond is $7,125,000 with $5 million set for the capital murder charge, $1 million for each aggravated assault charge, and $125,000 for tampering with evidence.

On Aug. 31, 21-year-old Arceneaux allegedly shot and killed 90-year-old Nelson Beckett in the parking lot of an independent living community at 10680 Westbrae Parkway.

Investigators say Beckett was in his vehicle when he was confronted by a man, now believed to be Arceneaux, who assaulted and shot him before stealing his belongings.

Fort Bend County records show Arceneaux was arrested for evading police during a DUI stop on Sept. 9, 2021 and he was out on bond when accused of murdering Beckett.

"Arceneaux was accepted into a pretrial diversion program in October 2023 to end April 2025. He failed to complete the program requirements and was removed from that program officially on 8/8/24. He missed a court date in June 2024, and his bond was forfeited. However, his attorney moved to reinstate his bond and the court agreed, which was granted 8/6/24. Bond conditions included not committing any new crimes. He was reset to August 30 and again until September 24," said Westley Wittig, Second Assistant District Attorney in an email.