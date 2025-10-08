Baytown: Southbound SH-146 shut down due to hazmat scene

The Brief The incident was reported on the highway between Texas Avenue and Spur 330. Videos show smoke coming from a tanker truck. Fire and hazmat crews are on scene.



A situation on Highway 146 has led to a partial shutdown in the Baytown area.

Harris County traffic: Baytown SH-146 shutdown

What we know:

The shutdown is reported on southbound SH-146 between Texas Avenue and Spur 330 in the Baytown area.

The incident reportedly involves a tanker truck. Video shows smoke coming from a truck in the right side shoulder lane.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

Hazmat crews and fire crews have been called to the scene, according to Harris County Lt. Terry Garza. The crews are reportedly pulling vehicles back until they confirm what the tanker truck is loaded with.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.