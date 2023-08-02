Houston traffic: Road closures in effect for this weekend

We have a traffic update for Houston drivers this weekend.

According to Houston TranStar, there will be two total closures in effect for the weekend.

Those closures include:

Interstate 10 eastbound from Gellhorn Drive to Loop 610 East

Interstate 10 eastbound entrance ramp from McCarty Street/U.S.-90 alternate

Both closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday, August 4 until 4 a.m. on Monday, August 7.

Be sure to provide extra time or find alternate routes if you travel through this area.

Travel safe, Houston!