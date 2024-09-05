The Brief More traffic headaches are possible in North Houston this weekend as part of a pavement repair improvement project All closures are subject to change due to weather.



The Texas Department of Transportation has announced several weekend closures in the north Houston area starting on Friday.

The project is to continue pavement repair improvements on the I-45 North Freeway from I-610 North Loop to Cypresswood Drive.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 6, the following closures will be in effect:

I-45 North Freeway southbound at West Little York Road

Alternating lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Beltway 8 North eastbound and westbound

Eastbound connector detour closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 9: Motorists will follow the Beltway 8-North eastbound direct connector to I-45 southbound and exit west Rd. Follow the I-45 frontage road to the U-turn at West Rd to I-45 northbound. Use the entrance ramp from West Rd. to access the I-45 northbound mainlanes.

Westbound connector detour closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 9: Motorists will follow the Beltway 8-North westbound direct connector to I-45 southbound and exit West Rd. Follow the I-45 frontage road to the U-turn at West Rd to I-45 northbound. Use the entrance ramp from West Rd to access the I-45 northbound mainlanes.

I-45 North Freeway northbound at Rankin Road

Left lanes closed from 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 9. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

All closures are subject to change due to adverse weather.

The roadway repairs for this $2.8 million project will rehabilitate portions of I-45 North Freeway from I-610 North Loop to Cypresswood Drive and is set to conclude at the end of 2024.