Houston traffic: Multiple weekend closures announced for north Houston area this weekend

Published  September 5, 2024 8:26pm CDT
HOUSTON - The Texas Department of Transportation has announced several weekend closures in the north Houston area starting on Friday. 

The project is to continue pavement repair improvements on the I-45 North Freeway from I-610 North Loop to Cypresswood Drive. 

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 6, the following closures will be in effect:

I-45 North Freeway southbound at West Little York Road 

  • Alternating lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7. Two lanes will remain open at all times. 

Beltway 8 North eastbound and westbound 

  • Eastbound connector detour closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 9: Motorists will follow the Beltway 8-North eastbound direct connector to I-45 southbound and exit west Rd. Follow the I-45 frontage road to the U-turn at West Rd to I-45 northbound. Use the entrance ramp from West Rd. to access the I-45 northbound mainlanes.
  • Westbound connector detour closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 9: Motorists will follow the Beltway 8-North westbound direct connector to I-45 southbound and exit West Rd. Follow the I-45 frontage road to the U-turn at West Rd to I-45 northbound. Use the entrance ramp from West Rd to access the I-45 northbound mainlanes.

I-45 North Freeway northbound at Rankin Road

  • Left lanes closed from 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 9. Two lanes will remain open at all times. 

All closures are subject to change due to adverse weather. 

The roadway repairs for this $2.8 million project will rehabilitate portions of I-45 North Freeway from I-610 North Loop to Cypresswood Drive and is set to conclude at the end of 2024.