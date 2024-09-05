Houston traffic: Multiple weekend closures announced for north Houston area this weekend
HOUSTON - The Texas Department of Transportation has announced several weekend closures in the north Houston area starting on Friday.
The project is to continue pavement repair improvements on the I-45 North Freeway from I-610 North Loop to Cypresswood Drive.
Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 6, the following closures will be in effect:
I-45 North Freeway southbound at West Little York Road
- Alternating lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7. Two lanes will remain open at all times.
Beltway 8 North eastbound and westbound
- Eastbound connector detour closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 9: Motorists will follow the Beltway 8-North eastbound direct connector to I-45 southbound and exit west Rd. Follow the I-45 frontage road to the U-turn at West Rd to I-45 northbound. Use the entrance ramp from West Rd. to access the I-45 northbound mainlanes.
- Westbound connector detour closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 9: Motorists will follow the Beltway 8-North westbound direct connector to I-45 southbound and exit West Rd. Follow the I-45 frontage road to the U-turn at West Rd to I-45 northbound. Use the entrance ramp from West Rd to access the I-45 northbound mainlanes.
I-45 North Freeway northbound at Rankin Road
- Left lanes closed from 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 9. Two lanes will remain open at all times.
All closures are subject to change due to adverse weather.
The roadway repairs for this $2.8 million project will rehabilitate portions of I-45 North Freeway from I-610 North Loop to Cypresswood Drive and is set to conclude at the end of 2024.