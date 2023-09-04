article

A crash involving an 18-wheeler shutdown a highway in north Houston on Monday morning.

All northbound lanes of the I-45 North Freeway were blocked at Tidwell Road but have since reopened.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The crash occurred around 10 a.m., and crews were at the scene clearing up the wreck for about an hour and half.

According to Houston Transtar, only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Police say the crash occurred when the axle came off of the truck. No injuries have been reported.