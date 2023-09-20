Houston traffic: Closed lanes on I-69 in this weekend

Check your route before you hop on the road this weekend because one Houston roadway will be under construction.

I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound and southbound lanes will be closed from Friday at 8:00 p.m. until Sunday at 5:00 a.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) warns drivers of t raffic delays over the weekend in the area.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a crucial connection point for two busy highways in Houston. During the closure, some entrance and exit ramps will also be closed. Police officers will help with traffic.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

TxDOT says the $259 million project aims to make this area safer and reduce congestion. It does this by widening connector ramps, improving visibility, and fixing traffic problems. They hope to finish everything by mid-2024.

Construction companies are encouraged to complete different parts of the task as quickly as possible by rewards and penalties.

You can find more information about road closures on the Houston TranStar website and updates on the project's Twitter page.

If you have questions, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077.