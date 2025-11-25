Houston tornado: Is your home insured for storm damages?

The Brief If your home was damaged in the tornado or storms on Monday, you need to file a claim right away by calling your insurance agent or company as soon as possible. The Insurance Council of Texas says some standard homeowners insurance policies cover tornado damage. Take photos and videos of the damage to your home and property.



Many northern Houston-area residents had their homes severely damaged on Monday by a reported tornado and devastating storms.

You may be wondering if your home is properly covered for tornado damage.

Is my home insured for tornado damage?

The backstory:

The Insurance Council of Texas tells us some standard homeowners insurance policies cover tornado damage, but some homeowners may need to buy wind coverage as well, as some policies have exclusions.

The average cost of a Texas Windstorm Insurance Association, or TWIA policy is around $2,300 a year. If you need to buy it, that would be on top of the average homeowner's insurance policy in Texas, which, according to NerdWallet, is about $3,200 a year.

Click here to learn more about Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.

What you can do:

If your home was damaged in the tornadoes, you need to file a claim right away by calling your insurance agent or company as soon as possible.

Experts say make sure it's safe to return home, then take photos and videos of the damage. Make temporary repairs to prevent further damage and keep receipts.

If you have an insurance claim that you feel is wrongly denied, you can file a complaint with the Texas Department of Insurance, which will work to help resolve it. TDI can be reached at (800) 252-3439.

You can also hire a public adjuster, who will help make your case to the insurance company. Public adjuster fees are capped at 10% of the claim in Texas.

For more information, click here.

Texas Department of Insurance lists these steps you should follow:

Keep a record of everyone you talked to with your company.

Be ready to answer questions about the damage.

Ask about an advance payment if you need help quickly.

Ask about living expenses. Most policies will cover some of the costs you have if you are unable to live in your home because of damage that is covered by your insurance. Keep your receipts for these costs.

If you need shelter or emergency food or water, contact the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.

How can I save on insurance?

Here are some ways to try to save money on insurance from the Texas Department of Insurance:

Shop around for a lower rate. Many people renew without looking for lower prices.

Ask for discounts, such as bundling with auto insurance.

Improve your home's safety.

Improve your credit score.