As residents in Pasadena work to pick up the pieces from Tuesday's tornado, district officials announced schools will remain closed on Thursday.

Pasadena ISD confirmed via social media Wednesday afternoon that campuses would remain closed on Thursday.

It's unclear if the schools will remain closed on Friday, but an announcement would be made before Thursday evening.

"We are compiling a list of resources for our families in need and will post those on our district website," Pasadena ISD added in their post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Deer Park also sent out an alert via their social media saying that school is canceled for all Deer Park ISD campuses for Thursday, January 26, 2023.

