Houston Texans Safety Jimmie Ward arrested for warrant in Montgomery County

Houston Texans Safety Jimmie Ward arrested on Thursday

What we know:

Court records stated Ward was arrested just after 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon for a warrant by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Previous booking photo of Jimmie Ward (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

What we don't know:

It's unclear what exactly the warrant was for.

Dig deeper:

Ward was previously arrested in June for allegedly assaulting his fiancée in Magnolia.

Montgomery County deputies responded to a report of an assault at a home in Magnolia around 4:34 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies spoke to a woman who alleged she had been assaulted, strangled and threatened by Ward, her fiancé.

Ward was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He paid his $30,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says Ward was booked on a charge of assault - family violence impeding breath/circulation, a third-degree felony.

An Emergency Protective Order was also filed at the request of Ward’s fiancée.

FOX 26 has reached out to the Houston Texans for further comment.