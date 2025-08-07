Houston Texans Safety Jimmie Ward arrested for warrant in Montgomery County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Houston Texans Safety Jimmie Ward is back behind bars after being arrested for a warrant, according to court records.
Houston Texans Safety Jimmie Ward arrested on Thursday
What we know:
Court records stated Ward was arrested just after 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon for a warrant by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Previous booking photo of Jimmie Ward (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)
What we don't know:
It's unclear what exactly the warrant was for.
Dig deeper:
Ward was previously arrested in June for allegedly assaulting his fiancée in Magnolia.
Montgomery County deputies responded to a report of an assault at a home in Magnolia around 4:34 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies spoke to a woman who alleged she had been assaulted, strangled and threatened by Ward, her fiancé.
Ward was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He paid his $30,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office says Ward was booked on a charge of assault - family violence impeding breath/circulation, a third-degree felony.
An Emergency Protective Order was also filed at the request of Ward’s fiancée.
