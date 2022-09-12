Houston teacher's aide fired, accused of choking 5-year-old boy

A teacher's aide, who was accused of choking a five-year-old boy, has been fired.



Earlier this month, the child's mother says she got a call from the nurse at Beatrice Mayes Institute in Houston's South Park neighborhood that alerted her he had a scratch on his neck.

When the child got home, he explained it happened after he told a teacher's aide he needed to use the bathroom.



The Beatrice Mayes Superintendent released a statement that reads in part,

"The Beatrice Mayes Institute is committed to ensuring the safety of its students. We were swift to take action, and have continued to have open communication with staff, parents and our greater community."