In connection with the Sept. 11 SWAT standoff, Houston police have released the identity of the two suspects.

Travon Sims, 24, and Tyler Stange, 18, were both charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Travon Sims,24

In our recent report, the Houston police were called to 654 North Sam Houston Parkway East after a man barricaded himself inside an office building.

According to Houston police, it all started went the two suspects robbed a Little Caesars restaurant.

At first, officials said they had one person in custody, but after five hours of standoff, another male was taken into custody.