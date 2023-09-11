Houston crime: 5-hour standoff with suspect ends in North Houston

UPDATE: A standoff between police and a suspect has ended.

According to Houston police, it all started when two suspects robbed a Little Caesars restaurant.

Officials said one suspect was taken into custody almost immediately, but the second suspect was spotted going into an office building in the 600 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East.

After five hours, officials said the suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

----------------

ORIGINAL STORY

Houston police are on the scene after a man has barricaded himself inside an office building.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident is occurring in the 600 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East.

No other details have been provided at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.