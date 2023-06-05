We have a follow-up story on several Houston-area students who were fundraising to travel to Zimbabwe to help improve infrastructure at a college there.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Booker T. Washington Students fundraising for Zimbabwe engineering trip

We've learned the group composed of 16 students and eight adults from Booker T. Washington High School left from Bush Intercontinental Airport to make the trek to Zimbabwe.

This student exchange and the humanitarian project are in partnership with a college in Zimbabwe that doesn't have access to purified water or electricity.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Best of luck to the group and safe travels to the students.