North Harris County: North Freeway reopens following car crash

The Brief The crash was reported on northbound I-45 by Louetta Road. Lanes reopened early Saturday afternoon. Authorities reported "serious injuries" due to the crash.



Traffic is moving again after a crash that caused backup on the North Freeway in the Spring area.

Harris County traffic: North Freeway open after crash

What we know:

The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of the freeway at Louetta Road. Traffic was backed up to the Cypresswood exit, according to Harris County Lt. Terry Garza.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday that the lanes were reopened.

The crash itself resulted in "serious injuries," according to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

What we don't know:

Other details about the crash are unavailable at this time.