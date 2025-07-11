Southwest Freeway shooting, carjacking suspect charged with murder, Houston police say

The Brief A murder charge has been filed against 20-year-old Alexis Garcia. Garcia is accused of shooting and killing a man following a crash on the Southwest Freeway in late May. Garcia reportedly then stole another person's car before fleeing to Corpus Christi where he was arrested.



A murder charge has been filed against a suspect after over a month since a deadly shooting in southwest Houston.

Houston Southwest Freeway shooting: Murder charge filed

What we know:

According to records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office, a murder charge has been filed against 20-year-old Alexis Garcia. No bond amount has been set at this time.

The charge is in connection to a deadly shooting and carjacking incident that happened in late May along the Southwest Freeway.

Records show Garcia was already charged with theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as of May 30.

The backstory:

At about 6:30 p.m. on May 29, Houston police were called to the 11700 block of the Southwest Freeway service road, near West Bellfort Avenue.

According to police, the incident started with a minor crash between a Toyota and a Dodge. Police say the Dodge driver, now identified as Alexis Garcia, spoke briefly to the other driver, then started walking towards Wilcrest Drive.

At some point, police say Garcia confronted a man in a Hyundai and shot at the vehicle. The Hyundai then drove to the Shell station across the freeway and struck a pole there.

The Hyundai driver, who police identified as 55-year-old Noel Venero Lopez, was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

A witness reportedly told police that he heard a gunshot, turned to see where it came from, and saw Garcia pointing a gun at him. Garcia then drove off with the witness' Audi SQ5.

The next day, Corpus Christi police announced that Garcia had been arrested.

Officials say they were informed about the Houston shooting and that a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was reportedly tracked in the Corpus Christi area, then it was found on County Road 43.

Corpus Christi authorities searched for Garcia around the area, using K9 units and drones in the search.

Police say the suspect was found in an empty field and taken into custody. He was reportedly also found with a gun.

Garcia was taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance, then was booked into the City Detention Center.

Houston police say Garcia has since been taken to the Harris County Jail.

