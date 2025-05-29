Houston crime: Suspect sought after deadly shooting, carjacking on Southwest Freeway

The Brief A search is underway for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting and carjacking in Houston. Officials said it all started in the 11700 block of Southwest Freeway following a minor crash.



Houston police are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting and carjacking on the Southwest Freeway on Thursday evening.

Southwest Freeway carjacking: Houston police searching for suspect

What we know:

Houston police said they were called out to the 11700 block of Southwest Freeway in reference to two different incidents.

The first was a minor crash between a Prius and a Dodge Charger.

Officials said after the crash, the driver of the Charger took off on foot and ran down the service road toward south Wilcrest.

At some point, officials said, the driver confronted someone in a Hyundai, fired several shots at the Hyundai, striking the driver.

The driver then drove under the freeway, around to the Shell station across the freeway, and struck a pole there.

Authorities stated a 911 call about a male was reported.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials said, the suspect, who was unable to carjack the first vehicle, approached a second vehicle, a gray Audi, and was able to carjack that male.

Police said the male got out of the car and is safe.

Houston police stated they are attempting to locate the Audi.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male.

If you have any information about this incident or where the gray Audi is, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department or Houston Crime Stoppers.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide any information as far as a license plate for the gray Audi.

The victim involved in the attempted carjacking has not been identified.

It's unclear why the driver of the Dodge Charger took off on foot.