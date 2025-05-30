The Brief A person of interest was taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Houston on Thursday. The 20-year-old man was detained in Corpus Christi. A 55-year-old man was killed in the shooting along the Southwest Freeway.



A person of interest has been taken into custody in Corpus Christi in connection to a deadly shooting in Houston on Thursday evening.

Person of interest in custody

What we know:

According to police, a 20-year-old man who they believe to be responsible for the fatal shooting along the Southwest Freeway was taken into custody in Corpus Christi.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the person of interest’s identity, pending charges in the shooting.

Deadly shooting along Southwest Freeway

The backstory:

Houston police said they were called out to the 11700 block of the Southwest Freeway in reference to two different incidents around 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

The first was a minor crash between a Toyota Prius and a Dodge Charger. Police said after the crash, the driver of the Charger – the person of interest – spoke briefly to the other driver and then started walking towards Wilcrest.

While police were investigating that incident, police say a witness approached them and reported that they saw a man matching the person of interest’s description walk into traffic, heard a gunshot, and then saw a Hyundai Elantra speed away. The witness says he turned to where he heard the gunshot coming from and saw the person of interest pointing a gun at him. Police say the person of interest then stole the witness’s gray Audi SQ5. The driver of the Audi was not injured.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Police were able to determine that the Audi was in Corpus Christi, and an alert was sent out to law enforcement in the area. Officials say Corpus Christi police recovered the stolen vehicle and detained a man who matched the person of interest’s description nearby. Police say he had a handgun.

Investigation continues

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been announced in the case at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.