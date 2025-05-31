Expand / Collapse search

Northwest Harris County: Man shot, killed in front of parents' home, officials say

By
Published  May 31, 2025 11:22am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
Man shot, killed outside parent's northwest Houston home, police say

Man shot, killed outside parent's northwest Houston home, police say

Police say the victim's parents found him shot on their walkway.

The Brief

    • The shooting happened early Saturday outside a home on Sonnet Glen Lane.
    • Officials say the victim's parents found their son after hearing gunshots.
    • The Harris County Sheriff's Office will be investigating.

HOUSTON - A man was found shot and killed by his parents outside their home in northwest Harris County overnight, officials say.

Harris County crime: Sonnet Glen Lane shooting

What we know:

At about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the 7100 block of Sonnet Glen Lane, near Spencer Road and Queenston Boulevard.

When they arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say the victim lived at the home with his parents and other family members.

His parents were inside the home when they heard a gunshot. They went outside and found their son lying in their walkway.

Allegedly, witnesses say a red vehicle was seen leaving the area right after the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time.

There is no suspect description available.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting was targeted or random.

The Source: OnScene and Harris County Sgt. Pinkins.

Crime and Public SafetyHarris CountyHouston