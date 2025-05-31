Northwest Harris County: Man shot, killed in front of parents' home, officials say

The Brief The shooting happened early Saturday outside a home on Sonnet Glen Lane. Officials say the victim's parents found their son after hearing gunshots. The Harris County Sheriff's Office will be investigating.



A man was found shot and killed by his parents outside their home in northwest Harris County overnight, officials say.

Harris County crime: Sonnet Glen Lane shooting

What we know:

At about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the 7100 block of Sonnet Glen Lane, near Spencer Road and Queenston Boulevard.

When they arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say the victim lived at the home with his parents and other family members.

His parents were inside the home when they heard a gunshot. They went outside and found their son lying in their walkway.

Allegedly, witnesses say a red vehicle was seen leaving the area right after the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time.

There is no suspect description available.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting was targeted or random.