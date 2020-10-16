Houston small business owner getting a boost from well-known company

In our ongoing Rebound and Recovery series, a Houston small business owner is getting a boost thanks to one well-known company.

If you're a Houston woman, chances are you have LAMIK Beauty products in your makeup bag.

The brand has been sold in Nordstrom stores and shops across the country, but the pandemic hasn't been kind to many business owners. So LAMIK's latest support from a national company couldn't come at a better time.

"My whole adult life I've been an entrepreneur. Am I crazy or am I what,” laughs LAMIK Owner Kim Roxie.

The brilliant and beautiful business owner started her own makeup company when she was just 21-years-old.

"I know this is an oil and gas city, but we are making makeup here. Right here on the north side of Houston."

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX 26 IN FOCUS STORIES

LAMIK Beauty is now 16-years-old. Roxie recently closed her River Oaks store and replaced it with an online-only boutique this spring.

"When I got ready to do that and launch that this year, like our virtual makeup try on and all that kind of stuff, the pandemic hit.”

That turned out to be a bit of a blessing. The nationally known Stacy's Pita Chips company saw small businesses struggling in the pandemic and along with the organization 'Hello Alice', created Stacy's Rise Project to support female-founded businesses.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Roxie was one of 15 Black business owners, and the only one in Houston, selected to receive a $10,000 grant and an ongoing mentorship.

"A mentorship is the best way to move forward with a little less headache, to be able to learn from someone else. One of the mentors I was connected with was Wendy from Urban Decay Cosmetics."

The Houston native says this type of assistance is critical because getting funding for Black business owners isn't always easy.

"Statistics show we'll end up raising around $40,000 for our business but a white male counterpart, it could be the same business, he'll raise $2-million on average."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

As LAMIK, like many companies, comes up against issues created by COVID-19, such as slow shipping and hard to secure supplies, Roxie isn't letting that stop her.



After nearly two decades in business, she's learning a different way of doing things.

For instance, catch her Friday nights at 8 pm on Facebook Live.

"It is the best beauty party you will ever attend."

If you would like to support LAMIK Beauty makeup that's made right here in Houston, visit lamikbeauty.com.