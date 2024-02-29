A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Authorities are searching for 84-year-old Mary Louise Johnson.

Mary Louise Johnson

Johnson was last seen around 2 a.m. on foot in the 8300 block of Constellation Lane in Houtson.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a nightgown, but it's unclear what color.

If you have any information on where Johnson is, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.