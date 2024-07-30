Houston Silver Alert: Authorities searching for 66-year-old Dianne Williams

The Texas Center For The Missing has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old woman.

Authorities are searching for Dianne Williams.

Dianne Williams

Officials said Williams was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on foot in the 11900 block of Chanteloup in Houston.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a pink striped shirt and gray Sketchers shoes.

She also had a blue draw string bag and a green shirt tied to it, officials said.

If you have any information on where Dianne is, contact authorities at (832) 394-1840.