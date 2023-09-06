A woman was shot in the back while driving in northeast Houston on Tuesday night, police say.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 8600 block of Tidwell, where the woman pulled over after the shooting.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Tidwell.

According to police, the woman was reportedly driving eastbound on Tidwell with her boyfriend in the car when they suddenly heard gunfire, and shots came through the back of the vehicle.

The woman was struck in the back and taken to a local trauma center.

Police says the vehicle that was behind them was described as a gray, newer-model sedan, possibly a Mercedes or a Pontiac.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time. The investigation continues.