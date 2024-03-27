A woman accused of shooting her stepfather is facing murder charges following an early morning shooting on Tuesday.

Darneisha Hall, 34, is charged with murder and unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at 5950 Antoine Drive just before 1:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found 66-year-old Jorish Sherman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation, police said.

Hall has been booked into the Harris County Jail.