The Houston Police Department is searching for two suspects who stole a cash register from a business.

Authorities said the incident occurred at 10001 Westheimer Road on March 14.

Officials said one of the suspects knocked over a child while fleeing on foot, causing minor injuries.

If you have any information on who the suspects are, contact the Houston Police Department Robbery Division at (713) 308-0700 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.