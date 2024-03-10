Houston shooting: Woman killed in evening shooting in SE Houston, police investigating

Police are on the scene following a deadly shooting in southeast Houston on Sunday evening.

Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m., near Grimes Park, located at the intersection of Reed Road and Noel Street.

Officials tell FOX 26, the person who claims they did the shooting did it in self-defense.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.