Houston police are investigating a shooting at Vegas Hookah Bar & Grill that occurred around 1:30 Sunday morning.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, two groups were fighting inside the bar and were kicked out. Once outside, one of the men in the group pulled out a gun and started shooting.

One man and one woman were shot. The woman, a bystander in the shooting, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital and listed as critical and needed surgery.

No other information has been provided about this fatal shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.