Houston police say a 23-year-old woman was found shot to death outside of a Meyerland apartment, and a young child was found unharmed inside of the unit.

The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 8900 block of Braesmont.

Authorities responded to the scene and found the woman shot multiple times in the doorway of an apartment that was shut and locked. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police surrounded the apartment, but officers didn’t know if the unit was involved or if she had come out of that apartment.

While police were there, the occupant of the apartment showed up and said her child and babysitter were in the apartment. Police say she gave them permission to enter the apartment, and they found a child, between the ages of 2 and 3, in the apartment uninjured.

Police say there were no signs of struggle inside of the apartment.

HPD’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation. There is no known motive at this time.

The identity of the woman who was found dead has not been released.