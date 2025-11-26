Expand / Collapse search

18-year-old wanted for double fatal west Houston shooting, police say

By
Published  November 26, 2025 5:53pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • 18-year-old Isaias Armando Coc Xol is wanted for capital murder.
    • Two men were killed in early November on Windswept Lane.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - An 18-year-old is wanted by Houston Police for a shooting that killed two men earlier this month.

Houston Windswept Lane shooting: Man wanted

Isaias Armando Coc Xol (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

According to police, 18-year-old Isaias Armando Coc Xol is wanted for the shooting deaths of 30-year-old Rafael Xe Rax and 21-year-old Jose Cuz Shol.

The shooting was reported on November 7 at about 7:30 p.m. on Windswept Lane, near the Southwest Freeway and Greenridge Drive.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Another man was reportedly found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Coc Xol was identified as a suspect on Saturday, November 22, according to police.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Houston Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyHouston