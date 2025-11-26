18-year-old wanted for double fatal west Houston shooting, police say
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old is wanted by Houston Police for a shooting that killed two men earlier this month.
Houston Windswept Lane shooting: Man wanted
Isaias Armando Coc Xol (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)
What we know:
According to police, 18-year-old Isaias Armando Coc Xol is wanted for the shooting deaths of 30-year-old Rafael Xe Rax and 21-year-old Jose Cuz Shol.
The shooting was reported on November 7 at about 7:30 p.m. on Windswept Lane, near the Southwest Freeway and Greenridge Drive.
Featured
Police arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.
Another man was reportedly found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Coc Xol was identified as a suspect on Saturday, November 22, according to police.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can contact one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department