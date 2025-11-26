18-year-old wanted for double fatal west Houston shooting, police say

The Brief 18-year-old Isaias Armando Coc Xol is wanted for capital murder. Two men were killed in early November on Windswept Lane. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



An 18-year-old is wanted by Houston Police for a shooting that killed two men earlier this month.

Houston Windswept Lane shooting: Man wanted

Isaias Armando Coc Xol (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

According to police, 18-year-old Isaias Armando Coc Xol is wanted for the shooting deaths of 30-year-old Rafael Xe Rax and 21-year-old Jose Cuz Shol.

The shooting was reported on November 7 at about 7:30 p.m. on Windswept Lane, near the Southwest Freeway and Greenridge Drive.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Another man was reportedly found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Coc Xol was identified as a suspect on Saturday, November 22, according to police.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)