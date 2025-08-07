Husband arrested for wife's shooting death in Houston parking garage, police say

The Brief Ismael Holguin has reportedly been charged with his wife's shooting death. The shooting was reported early Wednesday in a parking garage on Wild Indigo Street. Holguin was arrested after an alleged car chase.



A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing his wife in a Houston parking garage, according to police.

Houston Wild Indigo Street: Husband accused of shooting wife

What we know:

On Thursday, Houston police announced the arrest of 35-year-old Ismael Holguin. Police say he has been charged with murder and evading arrest.

Holguin was identified as a suspect in the early Wednesday shooting in a Houston parking garage. It was reported at about 3:15 a.m. on Wild Indigo Street, near West Loop South and Westpark Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they found Holguin's wife unresponsive in the parking lot. She was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police later found Holguin's vehicle on Tinker Street and tried to stop him. Allegedly, he started a chase, but was later taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified to the public until her loved ones have been notified. Police say she was 32 years old.

Related article